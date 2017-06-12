Dental instruments which were not fully sterilised used on patients at National Dental Centre

SINGAPORE Dental instruments which were not fully sterilised may have been used on up to 72 patients at the National Dental Centre Singapore (NDCS).



It announced this in a media statement on Monday (Jun 12), adding that it is conducting a thorough review of the incident and the processes involved.

NDCS said that on Jun 5 and 6, it discovered that 72 packs of the affected dental instruments were used on patients at its specialist outpatient clinics on the second, fourth and sixth floors of the building.



Although the dental instruments, which included probes, mirrors and orthodontic pliers, had undergone thermal washer disinfection, they had not completed the final step of steam sterilisation.

"Given the nature of treatment at the outpatient clinics and the completion of the earlier steps in the sterilisation process which would remove close to 100 per cent of organisms of concern, the risk of infection to patients is assessed to be extremely low," said NDCS.

It said it is, however, informing all 714 patients who visited the clinics during those two days, of which 72 people may have received treatment using the instruments.

NDCS added that it is working to reassure the patients on their low risk of infection and to address any concerns they may have.

“Patient safety and well-being are our first priority. We deeply regret this incident and sincerely apologise to our patients for the lapse and any anxiety caused," said NDCS director Poon Choy Yoke.

"We have taken immediate steps to strengthen our processes and ensure the safety of all patients in our care," he added.

NDCS is the largest dental specialty centre in Singapore, and is located at the grounds of the Singapore General Hospital.