Dentist fined for wrongly prescribing drug that caused allergic reaction

SINGAPORE: Dentist Yee Ying Choon did not take heed of the fact that her patient was allergic to an anti-inflammatory drug, and prescribed it to him.



It caused him to suffer an allergic reaction that could potentially have been fatal.

For this, Dr Yee was fined S$7,000 after she pleaded guilty to the charge of gross negligence amounting to professional misconduct on Feb 23, according to a press release by the Singapore Dental Council (SDC) on Monday (Feb 28).



The dentist was also censured and ordered to pay the costs and expenses of and incidental to the proceedings, including the costs of the solicitors to the SDC and the legal assessor, the press release said.

She has 30 days from the disciplinary committee's orders to appeal to the High Court against the order, it added.