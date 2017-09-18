Dentist fined S$50,000, suspended for failing to supervise two others

Dr Sng Wee Hock was "driven by profits" by allowing two conditionally registered dentists to work unsupervised, the Singapore Dental Council says.

SINGAPORE: A dentist assigned as the supervisor of two others has been fined S$50,000 and suspended for leaving his charges unsupervised for up to seven months.

In a press release on Monday (Sep 18), the Singapore Dental Council (SDC) said Dr Sng Wee Hock, a fully registered dentist, was found to have been "driven by profits" by failing to supervise Dr Jun Soo Lee and Dr Park Seunghyun, both conditionally registered dentists.

The Dental Registration Act requires conditionally registered dentists to be supervised by a fully registered dentist working in the same practice for at least two years.

Dr Sng was approved as the supervisor of both Dr Lee and Dr Park. All three dentists worked at WH Dental Surgeons, which has three clinics in Hougang, Sengkang and Punggol.

SDC said in the press release that it had issued "numerous circulars" to supervisors and supervisees stating that conditionally registered dentists had to work under supervision in the same clinic as the supervisor.

These circulars were published on the SDC’s website and the council also sent email reminders of the supervision requirements to the three dentists, it said.

However, Dr Sng allowed the two dentists to work independently at different branches of the dental clinic. Dr Lee saw patients while unsupervised over a period of seven months and 100 clinic sessions from Oct 27, 2014 to May 16, 2015, while Dr Park did the same for about three weeks and nine clinic sessions from Apr 3, 2015 to May 16, 2015, SDC said.

Dr Sng has previous convictions for professional misconduct - he was fined S$15,000 and censured in 2013 for not adequately informing a patient about claimable costs under Medisave, and also fined S$40,000 and suspended for 15 months for delegating dental procedures to unqualified staff in 2016.

He is currently under suspension for the second conviction.

For his latest infraction, Dr Sng was fined the maximum S$50,000, suspended for 15 months for failing to supervise Dr Lee and another four months for failing to supervise Dr Park. The suspensions will only run after Dr Sng's current suspension period ends.

He was also censured, ordered to provide a written undertaking to SDC that he would not engage in similar conduct and ordered to pay 90 per cent of the legal costs relating to the disciplinary proceedings.

The SDC considered in sentencing that “a strong message ought to be sent out to registered dentists that such conduct would not be tolerated and that the high standards set should not to be compromised under any circumstances”, it said.

UNSUPERVISED DENTISTS ALSO PUNISHED

Dr Lee and Dr Park both received the minimum suspension period of three months for their role in the breaches. They were also censured and ordered to provide written undertakings.

Their breaches were not considered to be serious enough to cancel their conditional registrations, SDC said.

Dr Lee was fined S$8,000 and ordered to pay 8 per cent of the legal costs relating to the proceedings, while Dr Park - who was unsupervised for a shorter period - was fined S$2,000 and ordered to pay 2 per cent of the legal costs.

All three dentists pleaded guilty to the charges against them, which was considered in their pleas of mitigation of their sentences, SDC said.

They have 30 days to appeal to the High Court against the sentence, it added.