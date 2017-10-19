Dentist in Tampines fined S$15,000, suspended for professional misconduct

SINGAPORE: A dentist has been fined S$15,000 and suspended for three months for professional misconduct, the Singapore Dental Council said in a press release on Thursday (Oct 19).

Dr Chua Chew Kiat Simon Jude, who practises at Advanced Dental Surgery in Tampines, pleaded guilty last Thursday to recommending and carrying out an orthodontic treatment plan when he did not have the appropriate knowledge or skill to do so.

The dental council said that Dr Chua should have known "or ought to have known" that he did not have the skill to recommend and carry out the treatment, and should have referred his patient to "another dentist with the necessary expertise".

Dr Chua's three-month suspension will take effect from Saturday.

The council also said that he will not be allowed to provide any orthodontic services for a period of 24 months starting last Friday, and that he will also bear the costs and expenses of the proceedings and those incidental to it.

