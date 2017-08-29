Detained Singapore boat captain deported by Indonesia, arrives home

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean boat captain who was detained in Indonesia for 16 months arrived home safely on Tuesday (Aug 29) after being deported, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a media statement.



Shoo Chiau Huat was ferrying Singaporean and Malaysian tourists on a fishing trip on April 16, 2016, when his boat was stopped by an Indonesian navy patrol for illegally fishing and trespassing in waters off Bintan.

Mr Shoo was acquitted of the original charges but remained in detention as Indonesian authorities filed new charges of immigration offences against him.

On Apr 4 this year, he faced a third set of charges for violations under Indonesia's shipping law.

An MFA spokesman said on Tuesday that the Singapore Consulate in Batam and the Singapore Embassy in Jakarta had been engaging the Indonesian authorities regularly to ensure that Mr Shoo was accorded his due legal rights under Indonesian law, and to request that Mr Shoo’s case be processed expeditiously.



The spokesman added that the Singapore Consulate in Batam worked closely with the Indonesian authorities to facilitate Mr Shoo's return.

Mr Shoo was deported from Tanjung Pinang.

In a Facebook post, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said he was "delighted" that Mr Shoo was on his way back to Singapore.



"Glad that Shoo will be reunited with his family," Dr Balakrishnan wrote.



"Many thanks to our embassy in Jakarta and consulate in Batam for their persistent efforts on this case."