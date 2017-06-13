Detention of radicalised woman should not be used to stoke flames of Islamophobia: Council of Churches

SINGAPORE: The detention of the first Singaporean woman for radicalism should not put the Muslim community in a negative light, or be used to stoke flames of Islamophobia in Singapore, said the National Council of Churches (NCCS) on Tuesday (Jun 13).

It added that it is "profoundly saddened" by news of Syaikhah Izzah Zahrah Al Ansari's detention under the Internal Security Act. The 22-year-old infant-care assistant was self-radicalised and had planned to join Islamic State, announced the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday.

The NCCS' position on the matter was conveyed to the Mufti of Singapore and the chief executive of the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) in a letter dated Jun 12.

"The Muslim community has contributed significantly to the progress of our nation, and has also done much to strengthen our multi-racial and multi-religious community," said NCCS. "The actions of a misguided few must never be seen as representing that of the majority of Muslims here."

The council, which represents about 450 voluntary welfare organisations in Singapore, said it will continue to support and pray for the Muslim community.

"Let us continue to work together to ensure that nothing will jeopardise the inter-religious harmony and peace that gives all Singaporeans a sense of security and mutual goodwill in the land we call our home."