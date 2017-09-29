Developers, office building owners to get grant for providing off-peak travel facilities

SINGAPORE: To encourage off-peak travel, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has enhanced its Travel Smart Grant programme and will award developers and owners of office buildings a grant for providing facilities such as showers, lockers and drying stations. It previously applied just to companies.

For each successful application, LTA will fund up to 80 per cent of the cost of such facilities, subject to a maximum of S$80,000 per development, it said in a news release on Friday (Sep 29).



The facilities will support employees who wish to cycle to work or to travel to work earlier for a morning workout.



The extension of the grant programme takes effect immediately.



According to LTA, organisations can claim up to S$160,000 annually, for 3 years, to co-fund initiatives that give employees the flexibility to travel to work before or after the morning peak period, cycle to work or reduce the need to travel by working away from the office.

LTA said more than 200 organisations have joined the Travel Smart Network since its launch in 2014.







These organisations employ more than 320,000 staff in total and cover a wide range of sectors, from finance and manufacturing to logistics and services, the authority added.

