Developers, owners of office buildings to get grant for providing off-peak travel facilities: LTA

SINGAPORE: Developers and owners of office buildings will be awarded a grant for providing facilities such as showers, lockers and drying stations that encourage workers to travel during off-peak hours, the Land Transport Authority announced in a press release on Friday (Sep 29).

For each successful application, LTA said it will fund up to 80 per cent of the cost of such facilities, subject to a maximum of S$80,000 per development.

The facilities will support employees who wish to cycle to work or to travel to work earlier for a morning workout.

The grant is part of LTA's enhanced Travel Smart Rewards programme launched on Apr 1 this year, which has almost 110,000 sign-ups within six months.

Under the programme, commuters who end their journey before 7.45am on weekdays at 18 designated MRT stations in the city area get to ride for free. The stations include Raffles Place, Orchard, Tanjong Pagar, Chinatown and Bugis.



The Travel Smart Grant initiative was provided to organisations to implement or trial flexi-travel initiatives.

According to LTA, organisations can claim up to S$160,000 annually, for 3 years, to co-fund initiatives that give employees the flexibility to travel to work before or after the morning peak period, cycle to work or reduce the need to travel by working away from the office.

LTA said more than 200 organisations have joined the Travel Smart Network since its launch in 2014.







These organisations employ more than 320,000 staff in total and cover a wide range of sectors, from finance and manufacturing to logistics and services, the Authority added.