Developing leaders an 'issue of great relevance' to China and Singapore: DPM Teo

SINGAPORE: In a volatile political climate and an era of rapid change, developing leaders and human capital is critical for countries to innovate, top leaders from Singapore and China said at a high-level bilateral forum in Singapore on Tuesday (16 May).



Speaking at the sixth China-Singapore Forum on Leadership, one of three high-level bilateral exchanges, Deputy Prime Minister and forum co-chair Teo Chee Hean said this was an "issue of great relevance" to both countries.



And despite being very different in size, both countries face common challenges such as an ageing population and a better educated younger generation with higher expectations, he said.



The theme of this year’s forum is “Leadership Development for National Innovation”, and to this end, Mr Teo said Singapore has focused on developing its people, alongside innovations in policy and technology.



"A key element in building an innovative future is to have leaders who can inspire Singaporeans to do their best, not just for themselves but for society and country," DPM Teo said. "We will need leaders at all levels - in the political arena and public administration, in the private and people sectors; leaders who have the moral courage and integrity to do what is right, and not just what is populist."

The importance of developing leaders and human capital was echoed by his co-chair, Minister Zhao Leji, who said "human resources is the pillar for innovation" in China. Minister Zhao is the head of the Communist Party's Central Organisation Department, and is regarded by some as a strong contender for China's Politburo Standing Committee, ahead of the 19th Party Congress later this year.



Minister Zhao said China is committed to developing human resources both within China and overseas, citing the recent Belt and Road forum as an example of China being open to the world and "open to creating many platforms for co-operation".



The China-Singapore Forum on Leadership itself is seen as one of the key platforms for co-operation between both countries, and according to DPM Teo, is “a key pillar in our bilateral relations”. The forum was first proposed by then-Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong in 2008 during a visit to Beijing, and since then, five meetings have taken place.



"The ability to have wide-ranging and substantive discussions on such issues of national interest reflects the high degree of mutual trust between Singapore and China, as well as the depth, breadth and strength of our bilateral ties," said Mr Teo.



"At Jurong hilltop, Mr Deng Xiaoping planted a pong pong tree in 1978 and the tree is flourishing now," Minister Zhao said. "In 2015, Chinese and Singaporean heads of state exchanged visits, elevating bilateral relations, progressing with the times. Let us work hand in hand towards a brighter future with Singapore-China relations."



Mr Zhao also met Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and both affirmed the "strong and substantial" relationship between China and Singapore.