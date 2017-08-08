Device at Tuas Checkpoint is not a fuel tank scanner: ICA

SINGAPORE: A device photographed at Tuas Checkpoint is not a fuel tank scanner but a prototype of an automatic passenger in-car clearance system, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Tuesday (Aug 8).



The prototype will be used to test a self-clearance immigration system using fingerprint verification, said ICA, adding that it will share more details at a later date.



A photograph of the device made its rounds on social media and on WhatsApp recently, with claims that it shows a "fuel tank scanner".



It is an offence to leave Singapore in a Singapore-registered vehicle with a fuel tank that's less than three-quarters full with petrol. Offenders could be fined up to S$500, according to the Singapore Customs.

"The prototype is being developed to conduct trials for car travellers to perform automated immigration self-clearance using fingerprint verification," ICA clarified. "Members of public are also advised not to spread unverified sources of information and should refer to our official website for information."

ICA also reminded the public that photography and videography are not allowed within checkpoint premises.

