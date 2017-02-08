Diapers sold in Singapore and around the world 'completely safe': Pampers

SINGAPORE: Pampers confirmed on Wednesday (Feb 8) that its diaper products around the world, including Singapore, are "completely safe" following reports that toxic chemicals were discovered.



French magazine 60 Millions de consommateurs (60 Million Consumers) had reported last month that traces of "potentially toxic" substances were found in 10 out of 12 diaper brands it tested, including Pampers Baby Dry diapers.

The test found that most of the diapers contained unwanted substances including glyphosate residues and trace amounts of dioxins, said the French article.

Responding to queries from Channel NewsAsia on Wednesday, Pampers said: "The traces reported were significantly below the stringent safety limits established by the European Union for milk, fruits and baby food, and pose no safety and health risks."

It added that some of those substances are also found naturally in fruits and vegetables like strawberries, and are safe.

The French report, however, prompted three of South Korea's largest discount chains - E-mart, Home plus and Lotte Mart - to pull Pampers Baby Dry diapers off their shelves last week.

News of the alleged presence of toxic chemicals had reportedly spread quickly among worried Korean mothers through online communities.

That was in spite of an assurance by a French trade union representing manufacturers of single-use hygiene products that the diaper brands are “entirely safe for use”.

Group Hygiene issued a press release on Jan 24, the same day the French article was published, which said that "baby diapers are manufactured according to strict rules of manufacturing and selection of the raw materials."

It quoted toxicologist Dr Francois Hubert who explained: "What is detected under experimental conditions that are very far from actual conditions of use are infinitesimal traces that may be up to a few million times lower than an acceptable daily intake."

60 Millions de consommateurs said the full result of its diaper test will be made available in its February issue. Meanwhile, a check on the website of Pampers showed that dioxins are among the list of substances the brand said it does not include in its products.