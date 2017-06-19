Digital economy a priority for Singapore when it takes ASEAN chair in 2018

SINGAPORE: Singapore plans to drive e-commerce within the region when it chairs the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) next year.



This was highlighted as a priority on Monday (Jun 19) by Senior Minister of State of Trade and Industry Koh Poh Koon at the inaugural Digitize ASEAN Conference organised by the Singapore Business Federation.



Dr Koh said that the digital economy in ASEAN could grow to US$200 billion over the next 10 years, with e-commerce accounting for US$88 billion.



"E-commerce is the new reality for businesses today," said Dr Koh. "Singapore will work with the rest of ASEAN to streamline regional trade rules governing e-commerce to promote greater digital connectivity and lower operating barriers to entry."

He added: "This will enhance the regional trade architecture for e-commerce, realise freer movement of e-commerce goods across Southeast Asia and support the regional expansion of companies based in ASEAN."



Singapore has previously said that it would focus on developing the regional digital economy when it assumes the ASEAN chairmanship in 2018.



On Monday, Dr Koh said the Singapore Government will lead by example through projects such as the national digital identity system and cashless payments. It also hopes to encourage more private sector players to adopt digital solutions.

He added that part of the digital economy involves having a workforce that is digitally savvy.

“At the sectoral-level, we are focused on helping companies to adopt digital technologies and to be digitally ready," he said. "At the same time, we want to create more opportunities for both the young and old to pick up relevant digital skills. Mid-career professionals can also take courses to make a switch into this growing field.”

