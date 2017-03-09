Digital proficiency programme for PMETs to be launched by Q3

SINGAPORE: To better equip Singaporeans for the digital economy, a national digital proficiency programme will be rolled out by the third quarter of this year.

The Singapore Computer Society (SCS)-certified programme is targeted at professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs) across all sectors, SCS said at a press conference on Thursday (Mar 9).



Through the programme, it aims to enhance these workers' digital skills and broaden their employment opportunities in a knowledge economy, the certification body said.

SCS added it is currently working with training providers and vendors to develop the course curriculum, and plans to include modules on professional image branding in the digital economy, cybersecurity and business data and insights.

The new initiative is part of the TechSkills Accelerator (TeSA) job placement initiative, which has benefitted more than 10,000 ICT professionals since it was announced at Budget 2016.