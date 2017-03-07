Digital telco Circles.Life launches extra 20GB for S$20 offer

SINGAPORE: Digital telco Circles.Life on Tuesday (Mar 7) announced it would offer an extra 20GB of data for S$20 to subscribers, making what it claims is the largest no-contract data plan under S$50 on the market.

New subscribers can opt for the 20GB Data Plus option on top of a Base Plan of S$28 per month for up to 6GB of mobile data, according to a press release from Circles.Life - meaning that they will pay S$48 per month for up to 26GB.



Current Base Plan customers will also be able to add on the new option.



The option makes Circle.Life's plan much cheaper than comparable offers from competitors. A no-contract SIM only plan from M1 costs S$125 per month for 15GB of data, while Singtel's no-contract plans include 30GB for S$160.50 per month, or 50GB for S$267.50 per month (however subscribers have to pay an additional fee for talk time and SMS/MMS).



StarHub offers a 4G no-contract SIM only plan at S$110 per month for 12GB of data.

Circles.Life also confirmed expansion plans for this year, with Indonesia and Hong Kong as its next target markets.



The telco announced a network partnership with M1 in 2015, becoming the fourth post-paid mobile operator in Singapore. It does not maintain network infrastructure, partnering with M1 for its spectrum needs.

Co-founder and director Rameez Ansar said in the press statement that the new Data Plus option means that Circles.Life was in a strong position versus incumbents as well as new entrants. "In Singapore, we are on track to achieving a high single digit market share within a few years,” he said.