Direct admission exercises for secondary schools, JCs begin

Applications for early admission to polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education based on course-specific aptitude and interests will also start in June.

SINGAPORE: Students who want to apply for direct admission to secondary schools and junior colleges (JCs) may do so from Monday (May 8), while those planning to apply for early admission to polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) may do so from next month.



In a press release on Monday, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said there are 128 schools participating in the Direct School Admission-Secondary (DSA-Sec) Exercise this year. Students who are interested may go to the relevant schools' websites for more information on the application periods and procedures, MOE said.

All students applying for DSA-Sec are required to take the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE), and those who take up a confirmed offer are expected to meet the minimum requirements for their course of choice in the school.

A total of 18 JCs are participating in the Direct School Admission-Junior College (DSA-JC) Exercise. Successful applicants will be offered a place before they take their GCE O-Level examinations. They will similarly need to meet the baseline GCE O-Level examination criteria admission for a JC.

The DSA exercises allow students with talents and achievements beyond those recognised at the PSLE and GCE O-Level examinations to seek admission to schools that can develop their talents further, the Education Ministry said.

Students who accept an offer of admission through the DSA exercise are expected to honour a commitment to develop their talent in their chosen area in that school. They will not be allowed to transfer to another school after obtaining their PSLE or GCE O-Level results, or participate in the Secondary One Posting Exercise or the Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE), the ministry added.

EARLY ADMISSIONS EXERCISES FOR POLYTECHNICS, ITE

All five polytechnics will be participating in this year's Early Admissions Exercise (EAE), MOE also announced.

Through the EAE, students can apply for admission based on their aptitudes and interests in the specific courses that they have applied for. Students with exceptional talents in areas such as leadership, community service, sports and arts may also be considered, MOE said.

Successful applicants will be given a conditional offer before taking their GCE O-Level examination. However, they must meet the minimum ELR2B2 (English Language, two relevant subjects and two other best subjects) score of 26 points and the Minimum Entry Requirements (MERs) for admission to their specific polytechnic courses.

Students who have accepted a place via EAE will not be eligible to participate in the JAE. They will also not be able to transfer to another course after the release of the GCE O-Level examination results. Students are expected to honour the commitment to the polytechnic courses, MOE said.

Graduating N- and O-Level students can apply for early admission to ITE National Institute Of Technical Education Certificate (NITEC) and Higher NITEC courses through the ITE EAE based on their course-specific aptitudes and interests.



As part of the selection process, applicants may need to submit portfolios, go through interviews, and take aptitude tests, MOE said.



Successful applicants under the ITE EAE will be given conditional offers before taking their GCE N- or O-Level examination. For their conditional offers to be confirmed, they must meet the subject-specific MERs for the courses of their choice.



Students who have accepted a place via the ITE EAE will not be eligible to participate in admissions exercises that are based on their GCE N-level or O-level results, and they will be expected to honour their commitment to their choice of course under the EAE, according to the Education Ministry.