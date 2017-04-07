Disappointment, but sense of closure for City Harvest Church members after appeal verdict

SINGAPORE: Members of the popular City Harvest megachurch on Friday (April 7) reacted with a mix of sadness and relief to news of their leaders being granted reduced jail time for misusing millions of dollars of funds.



Founder Kong Hee had his prison sentence reduced from eight years to three and a half years, while five others - former finance managers and a deputy pastor among them - also had their sentences reduced.



The six had appealed their conviction and initial sentences after being found guilty in 2015 of misappropriating about S$50 million of church funds - the largest amount of charity monies to ever be misused in Singapore.



The money was used to engineer the pop music career of Kong’s wife Sun Ho and sourced from donations by an unwitting congregation numbering in the tens of thousands.



“While we were praying for a miracle acquittal, well, a merciful reduction in sentence is also very much welcomed,” said trader Joachim Ong, 39, a City Harvest Church (CHC) member of 11 years.



Echoed Zhen, 29: "Of course I did wish they would be vindicated but that said, I'm still contented that the terms have been reduced.

"I respect the law and the verdict," said the member of over 15 years.



Fellow follower Exel Goh, 29, was “disappointed” but “thankful” for the reduction in sentences.



“This huge reduction of almost half their original sentences is already a win,” added a decade-long City Harvest churchgoer, who did not want be named.



Echoing sentiments of the others, the 25-year-old undergraduate said: “My immediate feeling was closure - closure from years of uncertainty, hanging on the edge, not knowing what will happen next.”



He continued: “I mean, I need to see my pastor, whom I've known for years, enter a jail cell. It isn't exactly the best feeling in the world.



“However, the team did commit a crime and they most definitely should be punished. If their appeal for zero jail time went through, what kind of message would it send? That the courts of Singapore condone such behaviour? I don’t see any other way than prison to conclude this long and arduous trial.”



Said Ong: “I feel sad that my leaders and friends have to go through all these troubles. But bemoaning it doesn't change the fact that things have happened. I feel that we just need to accept things, and move on.”



“The church has been going through a difficult period. Now that the uncertainty of trial and appeal has been concluded, the church, and also the six leaders, can also move on and start planning for the future.”



However Goh, a CHC member of nearly nine years, said he was “concerned for fellow members who don't know what to do in the situation”. These are younger ones struggling with how to deal with questions asked by their friends outside of City Harvest, he revealed.



Zhen said her biggest takeaway was that "at every stage of our lives, we can all learn to become better". "What I garnered from all the findings is that there was no personal gain. I'm personally at peace with that fact.



"I don't know about others, but having been in CHC for more than 15 years and present when we decided to do the Crossover Project (Sun Ho's music career), I see lives change for the better, including mine," she declared.

On the church’s City News website, an article emphasised that “a large percentage of City Harvest’s congregation continued to support it as a legitimate church project” even after the leaders’ misdemeanours had been laid bare.



The church’s news wing also reported members present at the hearing as “grateful” and appreciative of the reduced sentences. One Gan Sok Hoon was quoted as saying “I believe in the church and our leaders”.



City Harvest’s management board also issued a statement indicating it was "deeply saddened" by the court's decision, but "thanks God for the shorter sentences".