Dispute among Lee Kuan Yew's children: A timeline of events

SINGAPORE: Should founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew’s family home at 38 Oxley Road be demolished, or not? Despite his having stated his wish that it be torn down after his death, the house has become the centre of a very public spat among his three children.

The dispute spilled into the public domain following a Facebook post in the wee hours of Jun 14, 2017. In the post, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's siblings, Mr Lee Hsien Yang and Dr Lee Wei Ling, issued a statement titled "What has happened to Lee Kuan Yew's values?". They reiterated their father’s wish for the house to be demolished immediately after his death, and alleged that their brother, PM Lee, wanted to preserve the house “to inherit (Lee Kuan Yew’s) credibility”.

PM Lee has denied the allegations and expressed disappointment that his siblings chose to publicise a private family matter. Following his return from an overseas break, he issued a video statement to Singaporeans apologising for the state of affairs.

"I deeply regret that this dispute has affected Singapore’s reputation and Singaporeans’ confidence in the Government," he said.

He also announced that he would address questions on the matter in Parliament on Jul 3 as "baseless accusations against the Government" must be "dealt with openly and refuted".

Here is a timeline of the key events in the dispute.

Jun 14, 2017: Mr Lee Hsien Yang and Dr Lee issued a joint six-page statement saying they had "lost confidence" in their brother and "do not trust him". They wrote that they "felt threatened" by PM Lee’s use of his position and influence over the Singapore Government and its agencies to "drive his personal agenda” since their father died on Mar 23, 2015. Mr Lee Hsien Yang said he felt “compelled to leave” Singapore, and that PM Lee was “the only reason for (his) departure”.

They also claimed that PM Lee wanted the house preserved as “his popularity is inextricably linked to Lee Kuan Yew’s legacy". "His political power is drawn from his being Lee Kuan Yew’s son,” they said in the statement. They also stressed that their father wrote in his final will that he wanted the house demolished.

In his first response on Facebook about eight hours later, PM Lee rejected the allegations, adding: “My siblings’ statement has hurt our father’s legacy.”

Later that day, Cabinet Secretary Tan Kee Yong confirmed that a ministerial committee had been set up to consider options for the house. He made clear that the Prime Minister has not been involved in the Cabinet's discussions concerning the committee.

Jun 15: In a Facebook post, Mr Lee Hsien Yang suggested that some of PM Lee's public statements did not match what he said in private to the ministerial committee.

Noting that his siblings continued to make allegations, PM Lee said: "This makes it untenable for me not to respond publicly to the allegations and to explain why I have serious questions about how my father's last will was prepared."

He made public the summary of a statutory declaration he submitted to the ministerial committee.

At issue, in particular, was the removal and subsequent re-insertion of a clause stating the late Mr Lee's wish that his house at 38 Oxley Road be demolished after his death, PM Lee noted.

He added that that there was “no evidence that Mr Lee (Kuan Yew) even knew that the Demolition Clause had been re-inserted into the last will." The clause calls for the house to be demolished immediately after the elder Mr Lee’s death, or if Dr Lee is living there, after she moves out.

The Prime Minister added that it appeared that his father had simply wanted to reinstate the equal division of his estate among the three children.

The late Mr Lee had made changes in his sixth and penultimate will to give his only daughter, Dr Lee Wei Ling, an extra share.

In his final will, however, their father reverted to his earlier decision to give each of his children an equal share, said PM Lee.

He also questioned the role Mr Lee Hsien Yang’s wife, lawyer Lee Suet Fern played in the final will.

Shortly after the summary was published, Mr Lee Hsien Yang responded, saying that his wife’s law firm, Stamford Law, attended to the attestation of the final will at “Lee Kuan Yew's explicit request”.

Dr Lee, meanwhile, refuted a suggestion in PM Lee’s statutory declaration that the issue of equal shares had been a subject of discussion between Mr Lee and his youngest son, Mr Lee Hsien Yang.

She said she was quoted "out of context" to suggest that Mr Lee Hsien Yang and his wife had tried to "cheat" her in their final will, and posted on Facebook screengrabs of emails that appeared to show otherwise. The screengrabs were taken down shortly after.

Jun 16: The issue of who prepared the final will came into question.



Mr Lee Hsien Yang said on his Facebook page that Stamford Law did not draft any will for Mr Lee Kuan Yew, and that the will was drafted by lawyer Kwa Kim Li of Lee and Lee.

“Paragraph 7 (the demolition clause) of the Will was drafted at LKY's direction, and put into language by Lee Suet Fern his daughter-in-law and when he was satisfied he asked Kim Li to insert it into his will,” he said.

He also took issue with the ministerial committee, saying it was “entirely uninterested in exploring options for the house”.

Kwa Kim Li, PM Lee’s cousin, who prepared the six previous versions of Mr Lee Kuan Yew’s will, said that she did not prepare his final will.

Mrs Lee Suet Fern stepped down as managing partner of Morgan Lewis Stamford. She will continue to stay in her firm as head of the international leadership team.

Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong became the first politician to weigh in on the dispute, calling it “petty” in a post on his Facebook page. He said the public spat “should not be allowed to define who we are”.



Jun 17: The dispute continued to grow, centred on the will and the ministerial committee.



Mr Lee Hsien Yang said that Mr Lee Kuan Yew's final will was prepared on his late father's instructions to revert to his first will from 2011, drafted by Ms Kwa. He added that father had read the will carefully and initialled every page, including below the demolition clause.

In a statement, Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean said that it was he who had set up the ministerial committee to consider the future of the house, and that he chairs the committee. He revealed that the members of the committee include Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu, Minister for Law K Shanmugam, and Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong.

Mr Lee Hsien Yang and Dr Lee said there was a potential conflict of interest in Mr Shanmugam being on the committee as he had been consulted on Mr Lee Kuan Yew's will.

Mr Shanmugam responded, saying that the suggestion was “ridiculous”. He added that he spoke with some members of the Lee family at their behest and gave them his views. "They were not my clients. Nothing that I said then precludes me from serving in this Committee," he said.

Jun 18: Mr Lee Hsien Yang told Channel NewsAsia that that he had no plans for the site of his late father Lee Kuan Yew’s home at Oxley Road as yet.



“I purchased the house to fulfil my parents' wishes. That is my sole aim. I have not thought about what lies beyond demolition if I achieve it,” he said.



He added that he has not made any application seeking approval for demolition of the house and that his sister, Dr Lee Wei Ling, does not intend to move out.

Jun 19: PM Lee released a video message to Singaporeans, apologising and saying he deeply regrets that the dispute has affected the country's reputation and Singaporeans’ confidence in the Government.

The Prime Minister said he would issue a ministerial statement on the matter when Parliament sits on Jul 3 and that the party whip would be lifted.

"I urge all MPs, including the non-PAP MPs, to examine the issues thoroughly and question me and my Cabinet colleagues vigorously. I hope that this full, public airing in Parliament will dispel any doubts that have been planted and strengthen confidence in our institutions and our system of government," he said.

"I want to assure all Singaporeans that this matter will not distract me and my Cabinet colleagues from our responsibility to govern Singapore, and to deal with more important national issues, including the pressing economic and security challenges we face," he said.

Earlier in the day, Mr Lee Hsien Yang re-introduced another issue in the dispute, surrounding a Deed of Gift - the agreement signed by him and Dr Lee, as executors of their father's estate, to donate some of his furniture and personal items to the National Heritage Board (NHB). In a Facebook post, Mr Lee said that PM Lee's then-personal lawyer had written to him to demand the document, but wrote again hours later to say that PM Lee had since received it from NHB.



Mr Lee questioned how his brother had acquired the confidential document, and whether he had done so in his public or private capacity.

Jun 20: Responding to DPM Teo’s Jun 17 statement on the ministerial committee, Mr Lee Hsien Yang denied having had any interaction with him in his capacity as chair of the ministerial committee set up to consider options for the 38 Oxley Road house.

Separately, in his response to PM Lee’s video message, Mr Lee Hsien Yang said that the siblings had never objected to PM Lee receiving the Oxley Road home as part of his equal share of estate. Rather, he said, their objections were to PM Lee's "flip-flopping about Lee Kuan Yew's demolition wish".

The Workers' Party said it it has filed several parliamentary questions "to help clear the air" on the allegations against PM Lee. "We are only concerned with the allegations of abuse of power and the harm these have caused to confidence in Singapore and our political institutions," said the opposition party in a Facebook post.

Jun 21: Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean defended his decision to set up a ministerial committee to look into the options for Mr Lee Kuan Yew's family home on 38 Oxley Road, saying that the Government of the day "has to be responsible for making a decision on the property".

He was responding to a commentary in The Straits Times questioning the need for Cabinet ministers to get involved in the dispute among Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his siblings over their late father's will.

"(The) Cabinet cannot outsource decision-making," Mr Teo said, pointing out that setting up a ministerial committee to study or work on issues was part of normal Cabinet working processes.

June 22: Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam joined DPM Teo in explaining that ministerial committees are formed to “ensure that important issues are given in-depth attention, and the options are weighed up by the ministers closer to the issue, before Cabinet makes its decisions and takes collective responsibility”.

The dispute also widened to include items in the late Mr Lee's estate that were loaned to a memorial exhibition. Mr Lee Hsien Yang accused Mdm Ho Ching, the wife of PM Lee, of accessing some of Mr Lee Kuan Yew's documents on Feb 6, 2015 while the elder Mr Lee was "gravely ill" in hospital.

NHB has since clarified that the date was a "clerical error" and that the items were handed over on Apr 6, 2015, after the elder Mr Lee's death.



Mr Lee Hsien Yang said the revelation was "even more troubling" as he and his sister, Dr Lee, were the executors of the estate. "Ho Ching is not an executor or a beneficiary to our father's estate," he said.



"Unapproved removal of these items, even by a beneficiary, constitutes both theft and intermeddling," he added.

Jun 23: Senior Minister of State for Law Indranee Rajah noted that the late Mr Lee, in his will, “accepted that the house may not be demolished and in such case expressed his wishes on what should happen”.

“Essentially he did not want the house to be open to the public," she wrote in a Facebook post.

Mdm Ho Ching wrote on Mr Lee Hsien Yang's Facebook page, explaining circumstances under which Mr Lee Kuan Yew's belongings were loaned to NHB.



She said that it was only after the elder Mr Lee's death that she helped tidy up the house and found items that she thought were "significant in papa's life".

She added that she kept both Mr Lee and his sister, Dr Lee, posted on what she had done, including the loan of the items to NHB.

Meanwhile, Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong clarified that PM Lee was given the Deed of Gift for Lee Kuan Yew's belongings in his official capacity.