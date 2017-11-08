'Disrupt ourselves before we are disrupted', says DPM Teo to public service leaders

SINGAPORE: Government leaders should disrupt themselves before they are disrupted, Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean said on Wednesday (Nov 8) as he urged the public sector to make innovation "second nature".

This comes at a time where Singapore is facing challenges such as rapid technological developments, changes in the international and regional geo-political environment and a greying population in the country, Mr Teo said at the Public Service Leadership Dinner on Wednesday evening.

Mr Teo said that the Government will have three priorities to tackle these challenges: First, to continue developing policies which will better serve the public; second, to find better ways to deliver these public services; and lastly, for the public service to take pride in what it does, and take ownership of their actions.

The process of finding new ways to deliver services could mean disrupting current processes by adopting technology at a faster pace, or by being the first agency to step up, even if it is not responsible for the outcome, he said.

"Our agencies must put the needs of the customers they serve first and pool resources together. Technology is offering us new ways to disrupt our processes and improve the way we serve the public," Mr Teo said.

Head of civil service Leo Yip highlighted the importance for civil servants to practice "One Public Service", meaning to work as a team with a common purpose of "serving Singapore and the people of Singapore". He added that the practice needs to become an integral part of how public servants think and work.

"Our actions and decisions must be driven by that something bigger, that something deeper, which is the broader purpose of contributing to a Whole of Government effort to build a better Singapore," he said.

"It means that instead of guarding our turf, we allow the collective purpose to shape our thinking and actions. It means that instead of drawing boundaries, we seek out opportunities to collaborate," he added.

Mr Yip also urged civil servants at the dinner to lead the transformation of their agencies by example and take the initiative to solve problems.

"We must, by example, show what it means to be adaptive and entrepreneurial, adjust quickly to new situations and experiment with new ideas and solutions," he said. "Think big, start small, act fast, must be our mantra."

The Public Sector Leadership Programme (PSLP) was launched in 2013 to prepare key leaders in sectors across the public service. There are about 800 officers currently, with an inflow of 100 officers this year.