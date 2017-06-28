Disruptions to train service on North-South Line, parts of East-West Line due to signalling fault: SMRT

SINGAPORE: Train services on the North-South Line (NSL) and a part of the East-West Line (EWL) were disrupted on Wednesday (Jun 28) due to a signalling fault, transport operator SMRT said. It came a day after SMRT and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) warned that that there could be potential delays on both lines in the coming weeks as engineers perform "intensive performance checks" for a new signalling system beyond the June holiday period.

SMRT first reported a signalling fault on the NSL at about 5.15pm, telling commuters to expect up to 30 minutes more travelling time.

Twenty minutes later, it said all train services on the NSL were halted. "We are fixing a signalling issue on the North-South Line (NSL) and have paused NSL train services for the moment," SMRT said in a Facebook post at about 5.37pm. "We expect that this will take about 30 minutes, after which we should resume NSL train services."

At 5.44pm SMRT said train services on the NSL were being restored progressively and that commuters could take an additional 15 minutes for their journey.



However at 6.08pm, SMRT reported that the signalling issue recurred and said commuters could see an extra half hour for their commute.

Separately, services on the East-West Line between Joo Koon and Tuas Link stations were disrupted at 5.22pm due to a signalling fault and were only restored about 45 minutes later.

SMRT has explained that tests for the new signalling system must be conducted all day to "accumulate adequate testing hours" to ensure that any teething issues can be sorted out.