Do more for maids in terms of insurance: Agencies, NGOs

SINGAPORE: Personal accident insurance coverage for foreign domestic workers is set to increase in Singapore, after the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) announced a S$20,000 rise in minimum compensation in the event of death or permanent disability. The changes take effect from Oct 1.



While maid agencies have welcomed the move, some groups said there is still much to do to protect the workers - citing higher medical insurance and a wider scope of coverage as possible solutions.

According to insurance firms, a maid insurance package includes a security bond to the manpower ministry, hospital and surgical insurance for illness, and personal insurance for accidents. Currently, the minimum sum for medical insurance is S$15,000. Maid agencies Channel NewsAsia spoke with said more employers are asking for that number to be raised - a sentiment echoed by insurance companies.

"It's been happening for a couple of years already. Many people have asked for higher coverage,” says Mr Matthew Lee, manager of Raymond Maids Employment Agency. “In particular they are very concerned about hospitalisation and surgery. When the maid gets admitted into hospital, what happens? What if the maid gets admitted for a month? Who's going to pay for it?"

According to Mr Terence Teo, the CEO of insurance firm ECICS, claims for maid insurance packages mainly come from hospital and surgical expenses. In line with higher medical expenses, he added that the minimum compensation for such cases should be raised to about S$40,000.

“But this will come with some costs, which is an increase in premiums," Mr Teo acknowledged.

GOING BEYOND RAISING INSURANCE COVERAGE

Beyond raising the compensation amounts, the Centre for Domestic Employees (CDE) run by the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) said authorities should also widen the scope of coverage. It adds that it hopes the claims process can be faster and more efficient.

"There have been cases we've handled that some of our foreign domestic workers are hurt as a result of rash acts. Maybe they get into conflict, they run and they fall,” said CDE executive director Shamsul Kamar. “So sometimes, this scope - is it covered under medical insurance? We're looking forward to seeing how the Government (and) MOM can take our feedback and put (it) into a process."

As to when this might take place, Mr Shamsul said “perhaps we'll just allow the personal accident insurance coverage and all the benefits to be adapted on the ground". "Let's see how our employers will manage this process and then we can take it from there," he said.

Channel NewsAsia understands there is currently no registry to track the number of maid insurance claims. But insurance firms have said the market usually sees a loss ratio of about 35 percent for maid insurance. This means firms pay out an average of S$35 in claims for every S$100 in premiums they receive. Observers said this “profitability” implies that there are not that many cases.

Non-governmental organisations say maid insurance should be raised nonetheless, with some adding that foreign domestic workers should be insured under the Work Injury Compensation Act (WICA) - which provides maximum coverage of about S$260,000.

"We don't see that many (cases) because the nature of their work is not as dangerous as those who are in the construction or the marine industry,” said Mr Jolovan Wham, executive director of the Humanitarian Organization for Migration Economics (HOME). “But the Work Injury Compensation Act doesn't just cater to those who are in construction or marine (sectors), it also caters to those who work in an office, those who work in the services sector. So it should apply equally to everyone."

Currently, foreign domestic workers are not covered under the Act because they "live and work close to their employers,” according to MOM. But “in lieu of WICA, employers are required to buy personal accident insurance for FDWs to provide compensation in the event of death or permanent disability during their stay in Singapore”.

Still, Mr Wham - whose organisation has seen cases of workers falling from windows or getting knocked down by vehicles - added that in terms of compensation and benefits, “there's a huge gap there, and a lot needs to be done”.

"What we want to see is that they're covered, that they're given benefits that are equal to what other workers are entitled to," he said.