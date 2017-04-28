Doctor charged with rape allowed to practise under conditions

SINGAPORE: A doctor who was charged with rape earlier this year will have to fulfil a set of conditions to continue practising, the Singapore Medical Council (SMC) said on Friday (Apr 28).

Dr Wee Teong Boo was charged in February with raping a female patient at his clinic, Wee's Clinic & Surgery, in 2015.

SMC said while recognising he has not been convicted of the charges and should be presumed innocent until proven guilty, the seriousness of the charges and the need to protect members of the public while legal proceedings continued had to be considered.

As such, the information was referred to an Interim Orders Committee (IOC) which, on Apr 22, made its decision after considering arguments made by counsel for Dr Wee and SMC.

To continue practising, Dr Wee will have to comply with the following conditions over the next one-and-a-half years:

Not to undertake any consultations of female patients without a female chaperone - who must be a fully registered medical practitioner in Singapore - present.

Not to conduct any examination of the breast, pelvic, genital or anal areas for female patients. This should be conducted by the female chaperone.

However, the above does not apply in life-threatening emergencies.

The female chaperone shall maintain a log detailing every case where she is involved, and it should be signed and dated by her and submitted to the SMC every two weeks.

The committee, or another appointed in its place, will review the order after six months, SMC said, adding that the doctor has to comply with these conditions and restrictions starting from May 1.