Doctor fined after failing to inform patient of 'abnormal' cancer test results

SINGAPORE: A doctor who wrongly told a patient that his cancer markers were “normal” has been censured and fined S$10,000 by the Singapore Medical Council (SMC).



The patient was later diagnosed by another doctor to be suffering from colorectal cancer, and had to undergo surgery and chemotherapy.



In a news release on Monday (Jun 5), the SMC said Dr Fernandes Mark Lee, 43, pleaded guilty to one charge of failing to provide medical services of the quality that was reasonable to expect of him.

Dr Fernandes had been practicing at Asia HealthPartners at Lucky Plaza when the patient went to the clinic for a health screening on Feb 9, 2012.

After the screening, the patient was told by clinic staff to either choose a review date with a doctor to discuss the test results or have them posted to his home if the results were normal.



The patient received the results by mail and the medical report, prepared by Dr Fernandes, indicated that his cancer markers were “normal” when they were in fact considered to be high.



According to the SMC, the patient’s Carcino-Embryonic Antigen (CEA) was 16.5 ng/ml, which was an “abnormal” result, and outside the normal range of 0 to 5 ng/ml.



“As a result of Dr Fernandes’ oversight and the lack of a detailed, in-person review of the results with the patient, the patient lost the opportunity to take earlier appropriate follow-up action,” said the SMC. “In fact, the patient saw a specialist only about 20 months later.”



The patient made a complaint to the SMC on Jun 18, 2014 and its disciplinary tribunal held an inquiry on Mar 24, 2017.



In a written explanation to the SMC’s complaints committee, Dr Fernandes admitted that he had overlooked the CEA readings.



This is a "serious violation" which could damage public trust and confidence in the medical profession, the disciplinary tribunal concluded.



However, it decided not to suspend Dr Fernandes, after considering several mitigating factors such as his plea of guilt, his unblemished record, his good character references and the measures he took to improve his practice.

In addition to the censure and the fine of S$10,000, Dr Fernandes was also ordered to give a written undertaking to the SMC that he will not engage in similar conduct, and to pay the costs and expenses of the proceedings, including the costs to SMC solicitors.