Dog owners can get licences for up to 3 years from March 2018: AVA

SINGAPORE: Dog owners will soon be able to apply for or renew the licences of their pet dogs for a period of up to three years, the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) announced on Friday (Dec 29).

In a media release, AVA said the change, which takes effect from March 1 next year, would make dog licensing easier and more convenient.

Currently, dog owners can only apply for annual licences. Under the revised scheme, new and existing dog owners can choose to apply for or renew their licence for one to three years.

Discounts will be given to dog owners who opt for the two or three-year licences and a 10 per cent rebate will also be extended to those who pay electronically.

AVA said the majority of dog owners were "supportive" of the multi-year licensing scheme when it was brought up in an online public consultation.

"The revision to allow the renewal of licences on a multi-year basis will help owners reduce the amount of administrative work required. We encourage dog owners to take up this scheme, and to opt for GIRO payment to avoid instances where there is a lapse when payments are not made," said AVA's animal management group director Jessica Kwok.

The updated dog licence price list in Singapore is as follows: