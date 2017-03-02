Doll at Dhoby Ghaut MRT possibly dropped through platform gap: Khaw

SINGAPORE: A doll found at a tunnel in Dhoby Ghaut MRT station may have been accidentally dropped by a commuter through the platform gap, then picked up and placed on the tunnel wall by a worker.

This was one possible explanation offered by Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan in Parliament on Thursday (Mar 2) for the doll, which spooked commuters after it was seen perched on a ledge in the tunnel.

The police and Land Transport Authority reviewed closed-circuit television footage and checked possible track access points, and found no evidence of a security breach, he said in response to a question by Non-Constituency Member of Parliament Leon Perera.

“Objects that have been dropped through the platform gap – they are not common, but not uncommon either,” Mr Khaw said.

The grimy doll garnered attention after 16-year-old student Ashley Soo noticed it while on board an MRT train along the North-South Line towards Jurong East on Jan 31. She snapped a couple of photos and promptly uploaded them on Twitter, sparking a flurry of reactions from other Twitter users.

The doll was removed by SMRT staff the following day.