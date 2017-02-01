Doll found at Dhoby Ghaut MRT station removed

SINGAPORE: Photos of a creepy-looking doll perched on a ledge in one of Dhoby Ghaut MRT station's tunnels may have spooked some members of the public, but operator SMRT confirms that it it is no longer there.



According to a spokesperson, the doll was removed early on Wednesday morning (Feb 1) before train service started.

The grimy doll garnered attention after Ashley Soo noticed it while on board an MRT along the North-South Line towards Jurong East on Tuesday. She snapped a couple of photos and promptly uploaded them on Twitter, sparking a flurry of reactions from other netizens.

@ashleysoo_ omg? which door!!!! am so scared now — enhui 은휘 (@pinkdaisiesxx) January 31, 2017

chucky also kena must take mrt la. doll only where can tahan COE, ERP, BKE https://t.co/v1qgM6L5rX — سهيمي (@abgmimi) January 31, 2017

As of Wednesday evening, her tweet has chalked up more than 7,100 retweets. Popular Singapore humour portal SGAG turned the photos into a meme as well, referencing South Korean horror film Train to Busan.

I'd hate to have a train breakdown with that doll nearby.. pic.twitter.com/uwKoKR62J2 — SGAG (@SGAG_SG) February 1, 2017

SMRT staff were also seen shining torches onto the train tracks on Tuesday night, which led to speculation that it was due to the doll sighting.

There's an mrt staff flashing his torchlight onto the train tracks at dhoby ahahaha is this bc of the doll — basic brownie (@polypolarbear) January 31, 2017

@ashleysoo_ They really searching for the doll dude 😂 pic.twitter.com/bFQWMzV2Z3 — Nєѕнυ (@nightmxrz) January 31, 2017

Channel NewsAsia understands that investigations into how the doll got there are ongoing.