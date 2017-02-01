Channel NewsAsia

Doll found at Dhoby Ghaut MRT station removed

According to an SMRT spokesperson, the doll was removed early on Wednesday morning (Feb 1). 

  • Posted 01 Feb 2017 20:05
  • Updated 01 Feb 2017 20:10
Screengrab of Ashley Soo's tweet, about a doll found along the tracks of Dhoby Ghaut MRT station. 

SINGAPORE: Photos of a creepy-looking doll perched on a ledge in one of Dhoby Ghaut MRT station's tunnels may have spooked some members of the public, but operator SMRT confirms that it it is no longer there. 

The grimy doll garnered attention after Ashley Soo noticed it while on board an MRT along the North-South Line towards Jurong East on Tuesday. She snapped a couple of photos and promptly uploaded them on Twitter, sparking a flurry of reactions from other netizens.




As of Wednesday evening, her tweet has chalked up more than 7,100 retweets. Popular Singapore humour portal SGAG turned the photos into a meme as well, referencing South Korean horror film Train to Busan.

SMRT staff were also seen shining torches onto the train tracks on Tuesday night, which led to speculation that it was due to the doll sighting. 


Channel NewsAsia understands that investigations into how the doll got there are ongoing. 

- CNA/dl