Domestic helpers to undergo new programmes on Singapore's security

SINGAPORE: In addition to training in areas like work safety, all maids who plan to work in Singapore will soon have to take part in new programmes that stress the importance of the country's security.



Mr Yeo Guat Kwang, chairman of the Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC) and Centre for Domestic Employees (CDE), told Channel NewsAsia that this includes having workers watch videos about keeping Singapore safe, to building a "grassroots network" among the foreign domestic worker community.

The plans were revealed in the wake of news that five foreign domestic helpers working in Singapore had been investigated over the past two years for suspected radicalism.

Currently, maids attend training programmes held by their employment agencies in their home countries, before they leave to work in Singapore. The areas covered include work safety as well as understanding cultural differences.



By the second quarter of 2017, the training programmes will include watching a video that also stresses the importance of security in Singapore, and how they can keep Singapore safe and secure.

Mr Yeo added that the MWC and CDE will get input from the Ministry of Manpower and Ministry of Home Affairs as well as religious and civic organisations "to make sure the message is more precise and more approachable".

He also expressed hope that foreign workers will "consider playing a part as a corporate citizen" and pro-actively keep Singapore safe and secure.

Currently, workers in dormitories are being roped in to form their own networks, which can serve as important channels for feedback and communication, especially in times of crises.

The MWC and CDE want to build up the equivalent of a grassroots network for the foreign domestic worker community, as well as all foreign workers who stay in dormitories, said Mr Yeo. "We have already started with all the purpose-built dormitories - to have a group of workers become our MWC buddies (so that) we are able to, through them, understand at the point of incidents, what the ground sentiment is," he said.