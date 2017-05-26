Don’t be rattled by tactics to exaggerate news on Singapore-China relations: Chee Hong Tat

SINGAPORE: Singapore cannot take for granted the close relationship built up with China and must constantly work on enhancing its close bilateral cooperation with the country, Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Chee Hong Tat said on Friday (May 26).

Mr Chee made this point at the Future China Advanced Leaders Programme commencement ceremony, where he addressed concerns over recent media reports about Singapore’s relationship with China.

Some media reports had noted that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong was not present at last week’s Belt and Road Forum in Beijing. Instead, Singapore was represented by National Development Minister and Second Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.

Mr Chee acknowledged that some have asked if Singapore should align itself more closely with China. “A few have suggested that by doing so, China would not be investing in our neighbouring countries to compete with Singapore.

“This is a simplistic and flawed conclusion,” said Mr Chee.

China is investing in the region and beyond to enhance its connectivity and energy security, and its decisions are guided by its national interests, he stated.

Singapore enjoys close cooperation with China and it is “in our interest and in the region’s interest that China succeeds”, Mr Chee said. “We believe that a successful China is good for the region and this has been our longstanding and consistent position”.

“Although sometimes there may be occasional differences over how our two countries view certain issues, this is only natural even between close friends and neighbours,” he said, echoing Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean, who earlier this week, said that Singapore and China’s common interest in building a peaceful and growing region is much greater than any occasional differences of views.

Referencing parties that have tried to exaggerate negative news on Singapore-China relations, Mr Chee said: “We should not be rattled by these tactics and should instead focus on further strengthening our bilateral ties with China at different levels and different provinces – between government leaders, between businesses and between our people.”

Mr Chee reiterated Singapore’s support for China’s “Belt and Road” initiative, saying it has the potential to provide many opportunities for countries in the region and to provide areas of collaboration that could allow all to grow and prosper together.