'Don’t bring durians onto public transport': China issues tourist booklet on dos and don’ts in Singapore

SINGAPORE: China tourists visiting Singapore can count on a new booklet to guide them on the dos and dont's while visiting the city.



It was launched on Friday (Sep 22) by the Chinese Embassy in Singapore, and copies of the booklet were distributed by embassy officials to arriving Chinese tourists at Changi Airport's Terminal 3.

The 50-page booklet, interspersed with panda cartoons, includes advice such as not to talk loudly at hotel lobbies and not booing or whistling in the theatre even if the performers make mistakes.

It also reminds visitors to dress appropriately when visiting religious landmarks, and not to bring durians onto public transport.

Singapore's "choping" culture also featured in the booklet, which explains to visitors that they should look for another seat if they see a tissue packet on what appears to be an unoccupied table at an eating place.

The comprehensive tutorial includes airplane etiquette, reminding travellers to seek the cabin crew’s assistance if they find another passenger annoying, rather than taking the situation into their own hands.



More than 1.5 million Chinese tourists visited Singapore in the first six months of this year, the largest number from any country, said Mr Fang Xinwen, the Chinese embassy’s charge d’affaires,

With the increase in numbers, some issues in safety and cultural norms arise at times, he said without specifying what they are.



The launch of the booklet was timed to coincide with China’s national Golden Week holiday on Oct 1 when large numbers of Chinese citizens travel domestically and abroad.



It will help Chinese citizens visiting Singapore understand Singapore laws, social norms and cultural practices, Mr Fang added.



Besides dos and don’ts, the booklet also contains practical advice such as how to contact emergency services and where to get pre-paid SIM cards.



“Remember to tip the porters who bring your bags up to your hotel room in cash,” said a line in the booklet, as Chinese visitors are more used to using mobile payments even for tips.

The Chinese Government has been trying to improve the image of Chinese tourists after incidents of their bad behavior abroad made international headlines.



A Guidebook for Civilised Tourism was issued back in 2013 for all Chinese tourists going abroad. Those who behave badly are even put on a blacklist, with their names shared with the police, customs officers and even banks.



Chinese tourists contributed S$1 billion to Singapore's tourism receipts in the first quarter of the year.