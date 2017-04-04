Don't stop taxi industry from adapting to competition: Ng Chee Meng

SINGAPORE: Amid stiff competition from Grab and Uber private-hire cars, the local taxi industry should not be stopped from adapting to new market conditions, such as by introducing dynamic pricing, said Second Minister for Transport Ng Chee Meng in Parliament on Tuesday (Apr 4).

Last month, local taxi companies were given the green light to roll out dynamic fares, popularly known as surge pricing, for trips booked through mobile applications. With surge pricing, the cost of a taxi trip booked through a mobile app will vary according to demand. This means that commuters will pay more during peak hour and high-demand periods, and pay less when demand is low.

Mr Ng noted that several taxi operators had applied to the Public Transport Council (PTC) to implement dynamic pricing as “they felt they had to make this move in order to compete against private-hire car services”.



“The PTC was conscious that some commuters are uncomfortable, but on balance allowed it,” added Mr Ng, who noted that the local taxi industry should not be prevented from "adapting to meet stiffer competition".



“Livelihoods are at stake, and the competition will drive the industry to deliver better services to commuters,” Mr Ng said in response to a parliamentary question by Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC Member of Parliament (MP) Saktiandi Supaat.



"COMPETITION KEEPS FARES IN CHECK"

Competition with private-hire car services will also keep fares in check, Mr Ng said. "Metered fares will remain an option for commuters booking a taxi ride, if they are not comfortable with dynamic pricing.”

Taxi companies are required under the law to give commuters at least one week's notice before introducing dynamic pricing, according to Mr Ng.



On Mar 22, ride-hailing app provider Grab announced that it has combined its fleet of private-hire drivers and taxi drivers for a new dynamic fare pricing service, JustGrab. This means that commuters who book a trip through JustGrab will either be picked up by a GrabCar driver, or a taxi driver from one of Grab’s five taxi company partners - Premier, Prime, Trans-cab, HDT and SMRT.



Meanwhile, ComfortDelGro said on Monday that it will offer a new flat fare option on its taxi booking app from next Monday. The largest taxi operator in Singapore said it is still exploring the possibility of dynamic fares, as it was "important to allow time for our drivers to get used to flat fares and for the company to monitor our fare pricing competitiveness in the market ... (and) to ensure that our street hail customers are still being served".