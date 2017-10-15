Doors open on Downtown Line 3 for preview ahead of Oct 21 launch

SINGAPORE: Ahead of its official opening on Oct 21, an Open House was held for the Downtown Line 3 (DTL3) on Sunday (Oct 15) to give the public a preview of all 16 stations on the 21km line.

A host of activities have been planned from Fort Canning Station to Expo Station from 10am to 6pm under the theme Rail of Fun.



Commuters will be given free rides on the DTL3 today during this period to be able to explore the 16 stations.

These include music and dance performances as well as a musical by Graciousness Characters like Bag-Down Benny as a thank you to residents staying near the construction of these stations, and to help the public familiarise themselves with the new stations.



Senior Minister of State for Transport and Health Dr Lam Pin Min who was the guest-of-honour attended the event along with DTL3 advisers, Minister for Communications and Information Yaacob Ibrahim, Mr Baey Yam Keng, Mr Lee Yi Shyan, Ms Joan Pereira, Ms Cheng Li Hui, Mr Chua Eng Leong, Mr Victor Lye and Dr Lily Neo.

Senior Minister of State for Transport and Health Dr Lam Pin Min at a preview event with DTL3 advisers. (Photo: Elizabeth Neo)

They toured several stations including Jalan Besar, Geylang Bahru, Bedok Reservoir and Tampines East.



At 21km, the DTL3 is the longest stretch of the line. DTL1 with six stations from Chinatown to Bugis opened on Dec 22, 2013 and DTL2 with 12 stations from Bukit Panjang to Rochor opened on Dec 27, 2015.



The completed DTL stretches 42km, making it the longest underground and driverless MRT Line in Singapore. The DTL3 Extension from Expo to Sungei Bedok - an additional 2.2km, will open in 2024.