Dormitory operator faces 50 charges for housing foreign workers in poor living conditions

SINGAPORE: The dormitory operator of Ama Keng Hostel has been charged for housing foreign workers in poor living conditions, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Monday (Oct 2).



The operator, Yeo's Brother Management, was slapped with 50 charges under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act on Sep 28. If convicted, the company can be fined up to S$10,000 for each charge, the ministry said in a press release.

Investigations showed that there were 50 foreign workers living in the quarters at 25 Ama Keng Road. It had unsanitary toilet conditions, as well as signs of cockroach infestation and breeding of mosquitoes and flies, MOM said.

It added that there were also fire hazards in the workers' quarters. "Such unsafe and unhygienic living conditions severely undermined the safety and well-being of the foreign workers."

MOM instructed the dormitory operator to relocate the workers to other approved accommodation. Yeo's Brother Management has been denied a licence under the Foreign Employee Dormitories Act and the dormitory has since ceased operations, the ministry added.

The case has been adjourned to Oct 19 for further mention in court, the ministry said.

