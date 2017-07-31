Double-decker bus crashes into shelter at pickup point opposite VivoCity

SINGAPORE: A Tower Transit double-decker bus was damaged after it crashed into the roof of a sheltered pickup point opposite VivoCity on Monday morning (Jul 31).

Ms Agnes Tan, who was on the service 97 bus when the accident occurred at about 7.20am, said she and other commuters heard "loud noises of the bus roof rubbing something".

Ms Tan said she and other passengers sitting on the upper deck of the bus were "quite shocked", and thought the bus roof might collapse. They alighted from the bus and informed the driver of the damage at the upper deck, she added.

Bus 97 sustained damage to the top of its roof after the driver drove into the shelter of the pick-up point. (Photo: Agnes Tan)

"Luckily, nobody was injured, including the ones seated in front (of the) upper deck," Ms Tan said.

The driver also appeared to be "slightly shocked" and checked that nobody was hurt, and called the Tower Transit control centre for assistance. He apparently blamed himself for driving into the wrong stop, according to the eyewitness.

The pickup point along Telok Blangah Road is a few metres in front of the bus stop.

Channel NewsAsia has reached out to Tower Transit and the Land Transport Authority for comment.

