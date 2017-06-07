Double happiness: Jamie Yeo married and expecting second child

SINGAPORE: Radio deejay and TV host Jamie Yeo, 40, is expecting her second child, a son.

The Gold 90.5 FM host made the announcement that she was five months pregnant in an Instagram post on Wednesday (Jun 7), also revealing that she had gotten married to her boyfriend, Rupert. This is her third marriage.

"When he first suggested marriage last year, we decided we really wanted another little one pottering around the house. Now here we are, five months pregnant," she wrote.

She added that the couple would not be answering further questions from the media. "The health and well-being of this little one and the rest of our family is of utmost importance to us at the moment."



"I'm so humbly grateful for second (or third) chances! Also just in case you bump into me on the streets, no, it's not a beer belly!" she said.





In an interview with 8 Days magazine in February, the deejay said she met her 38-year-old British expat boyfriend on dating app Tinder. She also stated that if they got married, it would be private.

She announced that she had accepted Rupert's proposal in an Instagram post in April.

Yes. 💗 A post shared by Jamie Yeo (@iamjamieyeo) on Apr 11, 2017 at 8:55pm PDT





Yeo has a six-year-old daughter, Alysia, from her marriage to Englishman Thorsten Nolte. She finalised her divorce with Nolte early last year. Before that, she was married to fellow deejay Glenn Ong from 2004 to 2009.