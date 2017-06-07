Double happiness: Jamie Yeo married and expecting second child

Singapore

Double happiness: Jamie Yeo married and expecting second child

Jamie Yeo announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post. (Photo: Jamie Yeo/Instagram)
(Updated: )

SINGAPORE: Radio deejay and TV host Jamie Yeo, 40, is expecting her second child, a son. 

The Gold 90.5 FM host made the announcement that she was five months pregnant in an Instagram post on Wednesday (Jun 7), also revealing that she had gotten married to her boyfriend, Rupert. This is her third marriage.

"When he first suggested marriage last year, we decided we really wanted another little one pottering around the house. Now here we are, five months pregnant," she wrote. 

She added that the couple would not be answering further questions from the media. "The health and well-being of this little one and the rest of our family is of utmost importance to us at the moment."

"I'm so humbly grateful for second (or third) chances! Also just in case you bump into me on the streets, no, it's not a beer belly!" she said.

Exciting news to share! It's going to be a boy!! • • So much has happened in the past few months! @Urbanfarmerly and I have gotten married and are now expecting! When he first suggested marriage last year, we decided we really wanted another little one pottering around the house. Now here we are, 5 months pregnant. It’s been a rather exhausting 5 months dealing with the usual nausea, fatigue, and everything that comes along with it, but it’ll all be worth it when we finally get to carry our little man in our arms. 😊 • That’s all we’re going to say for now as there's a way to go yet. The health and well-being of this little one and the rest of our family is of utmost importance to us at the moment so we won’t be answering any further questions from the media. This post is for you here on IG. You've followed me and given me so much support I thought you deserve to know. I'm so humbly grateful for second (or third) chances! 😊 Also just in case you bump into me on the streets, no, it's not a beer belly!😂 #23weekspregnant

A post shared by Jamie Yeo (@iamjamieyeo) on


In an interview with 8 Days magazine in February, the deejay said she met her 38-year-old British expat boyfriend on dating app Tinder. She also stated that if they got married, it would be private. 

She announced that she had accepted Rupert's proposal in an Instagram post in April. 

Yes. 💗

A post shared by Jamie Yeo (@iamjamieyeo) on


Yeo has a six-year-old daughter, Alysia, from her marriage to Englishman Thorsten Nolte. She finalised her divorce with Nolte early last year. Before that, she was married to fellow deejay Glenn Ong from 2004 to 2009. 

Source: CNA/mz