2 new bus services to serve Downtown Line 3 stations

SINGAPORE: To improve the accessibility of the new stations on the Downtown Line 3, two new bus services will be added and changes made to other bus routes.

The two new services, 137 and 298, will begin operating on Oct 21 together with the new line, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and transport operators Go-Ahead and SBS Transit said in a joint news release.

The 21km Downtown Line 3 has 16 stations that run from Fort Canning to Expo, passing through areas such as Bendemeer, MacPherson, Ubi, Kaki Bukit, Bedok North and Upper Changi.

Bus service 137 will operate between Sims Place and Upper East Coast bus terminals, and will ply the Aljunied, Bedok, Bedok North, MacPherson, Paya Lebar and Ubi MRT stations. Bus service 298 will operate between Tampines Concourse bus interchange and Tampines Street 86.

Details of the new bus services are as follows:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Changes have also been made to some existing bus services:

In adjusting the bus service network, LTA said it consulted stakeholders, including advisers and grassroots leaders.

"As our rail network expands and ridership patterns evolve, existing bus services may be amended or streamlined to optimise bus resources to meet commuter needs," it said.

The two new bus services are the 78th and 79th introduced under the Bus Service Enhancement Programme. Launched in 2012, the programme aims to introduce 1,000 new buses and 80 new services by the end of this year.