Downtown Line 3 to open for preview ahead of Oct launch

SINGAPORE: The public will be able to get a free preview and try out the new stations of Downtown Line 3 (DTL3) ahead of its launch in Oct 21, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Thursday (Aug 10).



The 16 stations and surrounding areas to explore are Fort Canning, Bencoolen, Jalan Besar, Bendemeer, Geylang Bahru, Mattar, MacPherson, Ubi, Kaki Bukit, Bedok North, Bedok Reservoir, Tampines West, Tampines, Tampines East, Upper Changi and Expo.

The open house on Oct 15 from 10am to 6pm will showcase various games and other activities, as well as celebrity performances.



In a media release, LTA said visitors will also be able to explore food options available near the stations which include cafes near Jalan Besar Station and affordable eats at Circuit Food Centre near Mattar Station.

At the Expo station, visitors can learn about the evolution of Singapore's rail system at the 30 Years of MRT exhibition. Meanwhile, at Bedok Reservoir and Tampines West Stations, the Singapore Civil Defence Force will conduct tours of the Civil Defence shelter facilities. Visitors can also learn life-saving skills such as cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR), LTA added.

System map of the Downtown Line 3.

The DTL 3 is the longest stretch of the DTL spanning 21km, and includes three interchange stations: MacPherson, Tampines and Expo. The MacPherson interchange station links DTL3 to the Circle Line (CCL), while the latter two stations connect the line to the East-West Line (EWL).