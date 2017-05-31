Downtown Line 3 to open on Oct 21

SINGAPORE: The third stage of the Downtown Line will open on Oct 21, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Wednesday (May 31).

The 21km Downtown Line 3 (DTL3) has 16 stations that run from Fort Canning to Expo, passing through many areas in the east such as Bendemeer, MacPherson, Ubi, Kaki Bukit, Bedok North and Upper Changi.



Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan previously described the opening of DTL3 as a “game changer” for residents in eastern Singapore, just as the Downtown Line 2 (DTL2) was for residents in the West and North-West of the country.

According to LTA, the new line will cut travel time from Kaki Bukit to Tampines to 10 minutes compared to 25 minutes by bus.

Downtown Line 1 opened on Dec 22, 2013 while DTL2 began operations on Dec 27, 2015. There is also a DTL3 extension in the works, connecting the line to the Thomson-East Coast Line.



The Downtown Line is the fifth Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) line in Singapore, and is operated by SBS Transit.

