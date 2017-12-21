Train fault on Downtown Line causes delays during morning rush hour

SINGAPORE: A train fault on the Downtown Line (DTL) caused travel delays during the morning rush hour on Thursday (Dec 21).

SBS Transit said on its official Twitter account at around 7.50am that train service on the line was delayed from Downtown station towards Expo station, and that commuters should add 10 minutes to their travel time.

It said at around 8am that full service had resumed.

A Channel NewsAsia reader who did not want to be named said he boarded the train at Bukit Panjang MRT station at around 7am, but the train did not move off and an announcement was made 10 minutes later telling commuters to alight.





Commuters were told that bridging bus services were available.

Photos showed a packed scene on the Bukit Panjang MRT platform.

The scene at Bukit Panjang station on Thursday morning (Dec 21). (Photo: Channel NewsAsia reader)

Twitter user Jessie Chaw posted that she was told to get off the train at Bugis, but said that there were no free bus services available for passengers.

Delays were also reported by Twitter user Mohammad Taufik, who said that the train towards Bukit Panjang at Kaki Bukit had not been moving "for more than 5 minutes".

"Expect delay," he added.



