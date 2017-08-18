Downtown Line, North South Line plagued by signalling issues early on Friday morning

SINGAPORE: Both the Downtown (DTL) and North South Lines (NSL) were hit by signalling faults early on Friday morning (Aug 18).

DTL operator SBS Transit informed commuters on Twitter at 6.25am that the entire line was down due to the fault. Free bus services are available, it said.

At 7am, SBS Transit said train services along the DTL were back up. Commuters should expect to wait for an additional 15 minutes as train services are progressively being put back into service, it said.

Part of the NSL was also affected by a signalling system fault near Ang Mo Kio MRT station, said operator SMRT. It urged commuters to use other MRT lines or seek alternative transport if headed towards the city.



Commuters travelling to Sembawang from Marina South Pier should note that train services would take an additional 30 minutes while train services from Marina South Pier to Sembawang would take an extra 45 minutes due to the fault, SMRT added.



Free regular bus and bus bridging services from Marina South Pier to Sembawang are available in both bounds, it said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Commuters took to social media to express their frustration.

Today was a day i cant absolutely be late. And guess what, waited 40 mins for a train that havent even came .... and taxi is too expensive.. — alphosen (@alphosen) August 17, 2017





Two lines down! — Jacques L (@jll_17) August 17, 2017





Signal fault ur problem laaa sia!!! Ppl need to go to work!! We dont pay high fare for ntg! — heyiffah (@heyiffah) August 17, 2017





Is it really the new signalling fault or others. You are taking our money to deliver service yet not deliver and wasting our time ovee it. — 沈福顺，Johnny (@johzsim) August 17, 2017





This comes hours after the North South Line was hit by a signalling fault on Thursday during the evening peak period. It took about two hours before train services returned to normal.