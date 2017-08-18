Downtown Line, North-South Line plagued by signalling issues on Friday morning

SINGAPORE: Both the Downtown (DTL) and North-South Lines (NSL) were hit by signalling faults early on Friday morning (Aug 18).

Train service along the entire DTL was unavailable, operator SBS Transit said at 6.25am. Service resumed at about 7am, but SBS Transit warned of longer waiting times as trains were progressively put back in service.

Part of the NSL was also affected by a signalling fault near Ang Mo Kio MRT station, said operator SMRT. It urged commuters to use other MRT lines or seek alternative transport if headed towards the city.

Commuters travelling between Sembawang and Marina South Pier should expect delays of up to 45 minutes due to the disruption, SMRT said.



The North South Line was hit by another signalling fault hours after a disruption on Thursday evening. (Photo: Kannan)

Free regular bus and bus bridging services from Marina South Pier to Sembawang are available in both bounds, it said.

Snaking queues for taxis and free buses were spotted outside Bishan MRT station at about 8am.

Snaking queues for taxis and free bus services following the massive delay along the NSL. (Photo: Justin Ong)

Commuters took to social media to express their frustration.

Friday morning's disruption comes hours after the NSL was hit by a signalling fault on Thursday during the evening peak period. It took about two hours before train services returned to normal.