Downtown line service resumes after train fault briefly affects DTL3 open house

SINGAPORE: A train fault along the Downtown Line on Sunday (Oct 15) suspended train service between Bukit Panjang and Beauty World stations.



SBS Transit said free bus rides were available near affected stations at designated bus stops.

Trains services resumed at 1.21pm, SBS Transit said in an update.

Train services between DT1 Bukit Panjang & DT5 Beauty World Stations have resumed at 1.21pm.



Free bus rides & bridging bus services are still available at designated bus stops near affected stations.



Services on the DTL3 are running as usual.



The incident also disrupted services along Downtown Line 3 (DTL3) forcing commuters to alight from trains at some stations during open house events before its official launch on Oct 21.

Channel NewsAsia understands that there is no train or track fault on the DTL3.

Some commuters took to social media saying they were experiencing delays and heard announcements that a "track fault" has occurred.

Others said they were asked to disembark at some stations.

@LTAsg. Cant get to DTL3 openhouse. Stuck at downtown station due to track fault — Daniel Lee (@dankclee) October 15, 2017



