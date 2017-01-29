Dozens pay respects to pioneer educator, newscaster Tan See Lai

SINGAPORE: Dozens of friends, relatives and members of the public paid their last respects to pioneer educator and newscaster Tan See Lai on Sunday (Jan 29).

Ms Tan, 82, died of renal failure at the Singapore General Hospital on Thursday.

From the 1960s to the 1980s, she worked as a radio and television broadcaster at Radio Television Singapore.

Ms Tan, a former teacher, also led a team to produce educational programmes for television broadcast.

Her wake ends on Sunday and the cortege leaves for Mandai Crematorium on Monday afternoon.