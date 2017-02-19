Dozens search for missing 27-year-old Singaporean Steward Lee

SINGAPORE: Dozens of people on Sunday (Feb 19) formed a search party to help find missing Singaporean Steward Lee, however the 27-year-old who went missing on Friday afternoon had yet to be found.

Around 70 people scoured popular nature parks and areas including Bukit Timah Hill, Dairy Farm, Mandai, Zhenghua and the Rail Corridor but could not find him, his sister Yunqin Lee told Channel NewsAsia on Sunday evening, adding that they had searched the whole day.



“We looked through these parks because my brother’s an avid hiker, and we knew these were places he frequently goes to," she said.

Steward Lee was last seen on Friday at around 2pm at Block 407 Fajar Road, according to an appeal for information posted by the Singapore Police Force on their Facebook page on Saturday afternoon.

In the appeal police said Lee was about 1.80m tall and was last seen wearing a black short-sleeved t-shirt with a pair of blue jeans and black-framed spectacles.

Yunqin had also posted two appeals on her Facebook on Saturday, garnering more than 1,300 shares in total as of 11pm on Sunday.

Member of Parliament for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, who is also Minister for Foreign Affairs, on Sunday shared Yunqin's Facebook appeal for information, asking members of the public to help keep a lookout for Steward.

Members of the public with relevant information can call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness. All information will be kept strictly confidential.