DPM Teo, Australian leaders reaffirm 'good progress' under Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

SINGAPORE: Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean on Tuesday (Sep 12) wrapped a three-day visit to Canberra, where he met wth members of the Australian Cabinet and Shadow Cabinet to explore ways to enhance bilateral relations between Singapore and Australia.

During his meetings with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and DPM Barnaby Joyce, the Australian leaders "expressed appreciation for the enhanced bilateral ties" after the signing of the Joint Declaration on the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) in June 2015, said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

"DPM Teo and the Australian leaders reaffirmed the good progress achieved under the CSP including in the areas of trade, defence, innovation, culture and people-to-people," said MFA.

Mr Teo also met with Australia's Attorney-General George Brandis, Minister for Immigration and Border Protection Peter Dutton and Minister for Justice Michael Keenan to discuss ways to strengthen counter-terrorism cooperation.

He also visited the Australian War Memorial where he laid a wreath to commemorate Australia's war dead, including those who died defending Singapore during World War 2.

While in Canberra, Mr Teo met other Australian ministers including Minister for Foreign Affairs Julie Bishop, Minister for Defence Marise Payne, Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Steven Ciobo, Shadow Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong, Shadow Minister for Defence Richard Marles, and Shadow Minister for Trade and Investment and Shadow Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Jason Clare.

Advertisement

Advertisement

MFA added: "DPM Teo had a good exchange of views on regional and international developments in his meetings with ministers from the Australian government and the Shadow Cabinet."

Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean with Australian DPM Barnaby Joyce, Senior Minister of State Sim Ann and MP Saktiandi Supaat. (Photo: MFA)

Mr Teo was accompanied by Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry, and Culture, Community and Youth Sim Ann and Member of Parliament Saktiandi Supaat.