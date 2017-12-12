DPM Teo calls on crown prince, meets Singaporeans on official visit to UAE

SINGAPORE: Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean rounded up a two-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday (Dec 12).

The Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a press statement that Mr Teo was accompanied by Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and Health Amrin Amin for the visit, which started on Sunday and was at the invitation of UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

On Monday, Mr Teo - who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security - called on Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

They "reaffirmed the excellent relationship between Singapore and the UAE and welcomed efforts to further expand cooperation and elevate bilateral ties", MFA said.

Mr Teo also reiterated President Halimah Yacob's invitation for Crown Prince Mohammed to visit Singapore, it added.

Mr Saif hosted Mr Teo for lunch on Sunday, during which they exchanged views on regional security issues, and agreed that both countries could further strengthen cooperation in security and civil defence, according to MFA.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Mr Teo said Mr Saif knows Singapore well and described him as "an old friend whom I have known for many years".

During his trip, Mr Teo also met National Security Advisor Tahnoun Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan and Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority of the Government of Abu Dhabi Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak.

They discussed regional developments and reaffirmed the common commitment of Singapore and the UAE to promote tolerance, moderation, and inter-faith understanding, as well as combat the spread of extremism, MFA said in the statement.

During his trip, Mr Teo also visited the UAE Civil Defence Academy, which was established in 2011 with assistance from the Singapore Civil Defence Force, and met about 200 Singaporeans in the UAE at a reception hosted by the Singapore Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

Mr Teo and the delegation will return to Singapore on Wednesday, MFA said.