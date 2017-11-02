DPM Teo Chee Hean to lead delegation to Brunei for Young Leaders' Programme

SINGAPORE: Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean will lead a delegation of younger Singapore political office holders to Brunei from Friday (Nov 3) to Sunday, to attend the 5th Young Leaders' Programme (YLP).

They were invited by Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office of Brunei Al-Muhtadee Billah, said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a press statement on Thursday.

The YLP is an annual exchange of visits that Brunei and Singapore take turns to host. This will be the third time that Mr Teo is leading the delegation to Brunei.

"The YLP reflects the long-term commitment from Singapore and Brunei to enhance the special relationship, including through the strengthening of ties between the next-generation leadership from both sides," said MFA.

Mr Teo, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security, will lead a delegation that includes ministers Grace Fu, Ng Chee Meng, Ong Ye Kung as well as senior ministers of state Janil Puthucheary, Koh Poh Koon and senior parliamentary secretary Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim.

The Singapore delegation will also meet Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and be hosted to lunch by Crown Prince Billah. Mr Teo will reaffirm the close bilateral ties between the two countries and explore new areas where Singapore and Brunei can learn from each other and work together, said MFA.

