DPM Teo Chee Hean to visit Hong Kong, United States

SINGAPORE: Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean will make a working visit to Hong Kong on Tuesday (Apr 18) and visit the United States after that, the Minister of Foreign Affairs (MFA) announced in a media release on Monday.

Mr Teo's upcoming visit to Hong Kong will reaffirm longstanding and close cooperation between Singapore and Hong Kong, MFA said.

"The visit continues the exchange of high-level visits between Hong Kong and Singapore including PM Lee Hsien Loong’s and DPM Teo’s visits to Hong Kong in September 2014 and April 2013 respectively, and Mrs Carrie Lam’s visit to Singapore in July 2015 when she was Chief Secretary for Administration," the ministry added.

While in Hong Kong, DPM Teo will meet with Hong Kong Chief Executive (CE) and Vice Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Leung Chun-ying, former CE and Vice Chairman of the CPPCC Tung Chee Hwa, as well as CE-elect Carrie Lam. They will discuss issues of mutual interest and explore ways to enhance cooperation between Singapore and Hong Kong, according to MFA.

DPM Teo will also meet Hong Kong business leaders, as well as attend a dinner reception for the Singaporean community in Hong Kong during his trip.

Mr Teo will then visit the United States from Apr 19 to Apr 23. On the agenda is a meeting with the business community in the technology sector in San Francisco, as well as a meeting with Singaporeans working in the Bay Area and Silicon Valley.

DPM Teo will then take part in the 2017 Sedona Forum in Arizona from Apr 21 to 22 at the invitation of The McCain Institute, along with members of the US Administration, the intelligence and security community and key members of Congress. At the high-level, private gathering of national and international leaders, Mr Teo will speak on the topic "A View from Asia".

DPM Teo, who is also the Coordinating Minister for National Security, will visit the Republic of Singapore Air Force's Peace Carvin II F-16C/D training detachment at Luke Air Force Base before returning to Singapore.

Mr Teo will be accompanied by Mrs Teo and officials from MFA. For the San Francisco leg of the trip, officials from the National Research Foundation will accompany the Deputy Prime Minister as well.