DPM Teo to attend Johor royal wedding

SINGAPORE: Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean and Mrs Teo will be in Johor as Special Representatives of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong for a royal wedding on Monday (Aug 14).



In a statement, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said Mr Teo and his wife will attend the royal wedding ceremony of Johor Princess Tunku Tun Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Sultan Ibrahim to Dennis Muhammad Abdullah, followed by a royal banquet.

"Teo’s visit for this special occasion reflects the warm and close ties between Singapore and Johor," said the ministry.

Tunku Tun Aminah is the daughter of the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar and Raja Permaisuri Johor, Raja Zarith Sofiah Almarhum Sultan Idris Shah.

Tunku Tun Aminah's betrothal will take place in the morning at Istana Bukit Serene, followed by the solemnisation ceremony.

Later in the evening, the new couple will have their 'Bersanding' (sitting-in-state) ceremony at the Throne Room of the Istana Besar Johor Bahru.

