DPM Tharman on a three-day visit to India

SINGAPORE: Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam will be in New Delhi, India, from Jul 21 to Jul 23.



In a media release, the Prime Minister's Office said that Mr Tharman will give a keynote address at the Delhi Economics Conclave on Jul 22.



During his visit, he will also call on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and meet with Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and senior Indian economists.



Mr Tharman will be accompanied by officials from the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

