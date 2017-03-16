DPM Tharman on week-long visit to Germany and Denmark

SINGAPORE: Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic and Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam will be visiting Germany and Denmark from Thursday (Mar 16) to Mar 22, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

In Germany, Mr Tharman will speak at the Group of Twenty (G20) High-Level Symposium on Global Economic Governance in a Multipolar World. He will also meet government and business leaders in Germany, PMO said in a press release on Thursday.



In Denmark, he will meet Danish government leaders and visit leading institutions and businesses engaged in lifelong training and adult education, it added.



Mr Tharman will be accompanied by Parliamentary Secretary (Education and Trade and Industry) Low Yen Ling, key members of the SkillsFuture movement and officials from the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Trade and Industry and PMO.