DPM Tharman to make working visit to India

SINGAPORE: Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam will be visiting New Delhi, India on Friday (Dec 30), the Prime Minister's Office announced in a press release on Thursday.

Mr Tharman – who is also Coordinating Minister for Economic and Social Policies – will meet with Indian Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Arun Jaitle during his trip to discuss revisions to the tax agreement governing Singapore investments in India, as well as ways to enhance bilateral economic cooperation, PMO said.

Mr Tharman will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore and the Monetary Authority of Singapore.